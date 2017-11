Nov 20 (Reuters) - IBC Advanced Alloys Corp:

* IBC Advanced Alloys reports fiscal Q1 2018 financial results

* IBC Advanced Alloys Corp - ‍sales revenue for quarter totaled $4.3 million, a 32% increase over sales of $3.6 million for quarter ended on September 30, 2016​

* IBC Advanced Alloys Corp - ‍qtrly operating loss US$0.02 per share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: