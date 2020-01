BRIEF-Ibercaja Banco To Sell 4.45% Stake In Caser To Helvetia For About 51 Mln Euros

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Ibercaja Banco SA:

* SAYS TO SELL 4.45% STAKE IN CASER TO HELVETIA FOR ABOUT 51 MILLION EUROS

* POSITIVE IMPACT OF THIS SALE ON IBERCAJA’S FULLY-LOADED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (CET1) RATIO ESTIMATED AT ABOUT 22 BASIS POINTS

* SAYS AFTER FORMALIZATION OF SALE IBERCAJA WILL KEEP A SHAREHOLDING IN CASER OF 9.5%

* IT WILL FORMALIZE NOVATION AGREEMENT MODIFYING ITS DISTRIBUTION CONTRACT FOR NON-LIFE INSURANCE WITH CASER

* NOVATION WITH CASER WILL MEAN FOR IBERCAJA THE COLLECTION OF FIXED COMMISSION OF 70 MILLION EUROS PLUS ADDITIONAL PAYMENTS OF UP TO 50 MILLION EUROS IN THE NEXT 10 YEARS