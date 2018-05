May 4 (Reuters) - POLSKA MEAT SA:

* SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH IBERDIGEST GROUP SL FOR ACQUISITION OF 8 MILLION OF CO SERIES D SHARES

* CO SERIES D SHARES AT THE ISSUE PRICE OF 13.2 ZLOTY PER SHARE TO BE ACQUIRED IN EXCHANGE FOR 100 PERCENT OF IBERDIGEST SL SHARES

* INFORMED ABOUT ITS PLANS ABOUT ISSUING SERIES D SHARES TO IBERDIGEST GROUP IN MARCH