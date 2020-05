May 7 (Reuters) - Iberdrola SA:

* SAYS REACHED AGREEMENT TO BUY ENTIRE SHARE CAPITAL OF AALTO POWER, OWNER OF ON-SHORE WIND FARM OPERATING ASSETS AND PROJECTS IN FRANCE

* PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR 100.1 MILLION EUROS Source text: bit.ly/2WC9lBh Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)