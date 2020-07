July 7 (Reuters) - Iberdrola Renewables Australia:

* REFERS TO ITS OFF-MARKET TAKEOVER BID TO ACQUIRE ALL STAPLED SECURITIES ON ISSUE IN INFIGEN ENERGY

* IBERDROLA GETS FOREIGN INVESTMENT REVIEW BOARD APPROVAL FOR ALL-CASH TAKEOVER OFFER FOR INFIGEN ENERGY