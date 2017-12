Dec 28 (Reuters) - Iberdrola:

* SAYS APPROVAL OF TAX REFORM IN US WILL RESULT IN RECOGNITION OF NON-RECURRENT INCOME OF ABOUT 1.20 BILLION EUROS AFTER TAXES FOR 2017

* IT IS EXPECTED THAT SUCH NON-RECURRENT INCOME WILL NOT ALTER THE CO‘S CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT FOR CURRENT FISCAL YEAR‍​ Source text for Eikon:

