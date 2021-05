BRIEF-Iberia CEO sees Air Europa acquisition done in second half 2021

Madrid, May 20 (Reuters) - Iberia CEO Javier Sanchez-Prieto tells a news conference:

* EXPECTS ACQUISITION OF AIR EUROPA TO BE EXECUTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2021

* ALL PARTIES IN AIR EUROPA ACQUISITION ARE COOPERATING WELL, SHARED SENSE OF IMPORTANCE OF DEAL

* ‘WE’LL SEE’ ABOUT LAYOFFS AFTER ACQUISITION, FINAL VISION IS THAT NOBODY BE IN EXCESS, FOR NOW WE ARE COMPETITORS GROWING IN PARALLEL

* FURLOUGHS ARE IMPORTANT TOOL TO PRESERVE EMPLOYMENT AND WE ARE WORKING TO EXTEND THEM