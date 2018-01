Jan 26 (Reuters) - Iberiabank Corp:

* IBERIABANK ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT IN ASSOCIATES

* IBERIABANK - FOLLOWING PASSAGE OF NEW FEDERAL TAX REFORM LEGISLATION, CO WILL INVEST A PORTION OF SAVINGS IN ITS ASSOCIATES

* IBERIABANK- $1,000 CASH BONUS TO BE PAID TO ALL PART-TIME AND FULL-TIME ASSOCIATES WHO CURRENTLY EARN BETWEEN $15/HOUR & $100,000 ANNUALLY IN BASE PAY

* IBERIABANK - PAY RAISE OF $2/HOUR WILL BE GIVEN TO NON-EXEMPT, NON-COMMISSIONED ASSOCIATES, WHO CURRENTLY EARN $15 PER HOUR OR LESS