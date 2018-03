March 15 (Reuters) - Ibex Technologies Inc:

* IBEX REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AND THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JANUARY 31, 2018

* Q2 REVENUE C$892,800 VERSUS C$1.542 MILLION

* IBEX TECHNOLOGIES SAYS HAS SUFFICIENT FUNDS TO MEET ITS OBLIGATIONS AND PLANNED EXPENDITURES FOR ENSUING TWELVE MONTHS AS THEY FALL DUE