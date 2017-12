Dec 15 (Reuters) - Ibex Technologies Inc:

* IBEX REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE C$1.183 MILLION VERSUS C$1.211 MILLION

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.01

* IN FISCAL 2018 WE EXPECT TO SEE LOWER SALES THAN IN FISCAL 2017

* “WE DO NOT EXPECT ANY MAJOR CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN FISCAL 2018”

* MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT CO HAS SUFFICIENT FUNDS TO MEET ITS OBLIGATIONS AND PLANNED EXPENDITURES FOR ENSUING TWELVE MONTHS