June 24 (Reuters) - IBEX Technologies Inc:

* IBEX REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER AND THE NINE MONTHS ENDED APRIL 30, 2020

* Q3 REVENUE C$1.679 MILLION VERSUS C$668,500

* “EXPECT FISCAL 2020 REVENUES TO BE SOMEWHAT HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR”

* EXPECT SOME DEVELOPMENTAL PROGRAMS TO RESUME IN Q4