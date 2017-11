Nov 9 (Reuters) - IBI Group Inc

* IBI Group Inc announces third quarter 2017 financial results

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.15‍​

* IBI Group Inc says ‍revenue increased to $89.8 million for quarter compared to $88.2 million for same period in 2016​

* IBI Group Inc - sees ‍approximately $360 million in total revenue for year ended December 31, 2017​