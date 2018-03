BRIEF-IBI Group Qtrly ‍loss Per Share Was $0.08​

March 8 (Reuters) - IBI Group Inc:

* IBI GROUP INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* IBI GROUP INC - ‍FORECASTING APPROXIMATELY $366 MILLION IN TOTAL REVENUE FOR YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018​

* IBI GROUP INC - QTRLY ‍LOSS PER SHARE WAS $0.08​

* IBI GROUP INC - REVENUE FOR QUARTER WAS $86.9 MILLION, COMPARED WITH $86.8 MILLION IN SAME PERIOD IN 2016

* IBI GROUP INC - CURRENTLY HAS APPROXIMATELY $331 MILLION OF WORK THAT IS COMMITTED AND UNDER CONTRACT FOR NEXT THREE YEARS

* IBI GROUP INC - HAS ABOUT 10 MONTHS OF BACKLOG