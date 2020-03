March 26 (Reuters) - Ibio Inc:

* IBIO ANNOUNCES ADVANCEMENT OF COVID-19 VACCINE PROGRAM

* IBIO INC - WORK IS BEING PERFORMED AS PART OF MASTER JOINT DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT ESTABLISHED BETWEEN IBIO AND TAMUS IN 2016.

* IBIO INC - IMMUNIZATION STUDIES FOR SARS-COV-2 VIRUS-LIKE PARTICLE PROGRAM ARE PROCEEDING AT TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY SYSTEM LABS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: