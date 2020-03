March 12 (Reuters) - Ibio Inc:

* IBIO ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP SUCCESSION, APPOINTS THOMAS F. ISETT CO-CHAIRMAN & CEO

* IBIO INC - ISETT, A CURRENT MEMBER OF IBIO'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, SUCCEEDS ROBERT B. KAY, WHO HAS RETIRED FROM ROLE AS CEO