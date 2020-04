April 9 (Reuters) - Ibio Inc:

* IBIO EXPANDS COVID-19 VACCINE COLLABORATION TO INCLUDE THE INFECTIOUS DISEASE RESEARCH INSTITUTE

* IBIO - SIGNING OF 2 MASTER SERVICES AGREEMENTS & MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING IN SUPPORT OF CO’S SARS-COV-2 VIRUS-LIKE PARTICLE VACCINE DEVELOPMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)