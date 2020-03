March 20 (Reuters) - Ibio Inc:

* IBIO INC - ON MARCH 19, ENTERED INTO A PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH LINCOLN PARK CAPITAL FUND

* IBIO - UNDER AGREEMENT, CO HAS RIGHT TO SELL TO LINCOLN PARK UP TO $50 MILLION SHARES OVER 36-MONTH TERM OF PURCHASE AGREEMENT Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2Qy5MKg Further company coverage: