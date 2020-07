July 9 (Reuters) - Ibio Inc:

* IBIO INC - ON JULY 6, RECEIVED RESIGNATION OF JAMES P. MULLANEY, CFO OF CO, EFFECTIVE JULY 17

* IBIO INC - MULLANEY IS LEAVING CO TO PURSUE AN EXECUTIVE POSITION AT A PRIVATELY HELD, BIOTECHNOLOGY COMPANY