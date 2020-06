June 24 (Reuters) - iBio Inc:

* IBIO - IBM WATSON HEALTH SELECTED IBIO TO RECEIVE 18 MONTHS OF USE OF IBM CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT SOLUTION

* IBIO INC - ANTICIPATES THAT DATA FROM PRECLINICAL IMMUNIZATION STUDIES OF TWO COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATES WILL BE AVAILABLE IN Q3-2020