Feb 14 (Reuters) - IBL Ltd:

* IBL LTD - HY GROUP ACHIEVED A REVENUE GROWTH OF 5% TO RS 21,237 MILLION

* IBL LTD - PROFIT BEFORE TAX FOR THE SIX MONTHS INCREASED BY 2%

* IBL LTD - “BOARD IS CONFIDENT THAT THE GROUP WILL DELIVER STEADY UNDERLYING GROWTH”

* IBL - POTENTIAL SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM IMPACT OF RECENT OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS IS BEING ASSESSED BUT DIFFICULT TO QUANTIFY AT THIS STAGE