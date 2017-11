Nov 14 (Reuters) - IBL LTD:

* FOR QUARTER ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017 GROUP REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 8.68 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 7.66 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO‍​

* FOR QUARTER ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017 GROUP PROFIT BEFORE TAX FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 343.5 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 309.01 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO‍​ Source: bit.ly/2zJURnr Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)