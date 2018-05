May 7 (Reuters) - IBL Ltd:

* EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT OF YANN DUCHESNE AS GROUP CEO – OPERATIONS WHICH HAD BEEN EXTENDED, WILL EXPIRE ON 31 JULY 2018

* DUCHESNE HAS DECIDED TO RELOCATE TO EUROPE TO PURSUE NEW CAREER OPPORTUNITIES, AFTER HAVING SPENT TWO AND A HALF YEARS AT IBL

* ANNOUNCES PATRICE ROBERT AS GROUP HEAD OF OPERATIONS IN REPLACEMENT OF DUCHESNE AS FROM 1ST AUGUST 2018