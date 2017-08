BRIEF-IBL says sole shareholder of Pick and Buy acquires 90.96 pct stake in CMPL

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Compagnie Des Magasins Populaires Limite

* WINHOLD, UNIT AND SOLE SHAREHOLDER OF PICK AND BUY, ACQUIRED 14.8 MILLION SHARES OF COMPAGNIE DES MAGASINS POPULAIRES LIMITÉE (90.96 PERCENT STAKE), AT RS.9.52PER SHARE

* WINHOLD WILL MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER TO ACQUIRE ALL THE VOTING SHARES OF CMPL NOT ALREADY HELD BY WINHOLD

* WINHOLD CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS SUFFICIENT FINANCIAL RESOURCES AVAILABLE TO SATISFY THE ACCEPTANCE OF THE OFFER