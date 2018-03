BRIEF-IBM Adopts New FASB Guidance On Pension Reporting Change Effective In 2018

March 29 (Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp :

* IBM - IBM ADOPTS NEW FASB GUIDANCE ON PENSION REPORTING CHANGE EFFECTIVE IN 2018

* IBM - IMPACT OF THE CHANGES ESSENTIALLY OFFSET EACH OTHER WITHIN CO’S 2018 EXPECTATIONS OF AT LEAST $13.80 OF OPERATING EPS

* IBM SAYS ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION GUIDANCE, EXPECTED TO MODESTLY INCREASE IBM’S OPERATING NON-GAAP EPS IN 2018 - SEC FILING

* IBM - 2016 OPERATING EPS REDUCED BY $0.15 TO $13.44 AND 2017 OPERATING EPS REDUCED BY $0.14 TO $13.66 Source text: [bit.ly/2Gm6tiV] Further company coverage: