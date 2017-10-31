FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-IBM board authorizes $3 bln for stock repurchase
#Market News
October 31, 2017 / 3:26 PM / in an hour

BRIEF-IBM board authorizes $3 bln for stock repurchase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp :

* IBM board approves quarterly cash dividend; authorizes $3 billion for stock repurchase

* ‍Board also authorized $3 billion in additional funds for use in company’s stock repurchase program

* With the new authorization, IBM will have approximately $4.5 billion for its stock repurchase program​

* Board of directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.50 per common share​

* The ‍authorized $3 billion amount is in addition to approximately $1.5 billion remaining at end of September 2017 from a prior authorization​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
