March 20 (Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp :

* IBM - CONTINUES TO EXPECT OPERATING EPS TO BE AT LEAST $13.80 FOR FY2018, EXPECTS TO DELIVER BETWEEN 17% AND 18% OF FY EXPECTATION IN Q1

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $13.83 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S