Oct 30 (Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp :

* IBM elects two new members to its Board of Directors

* IBM - ‍Board of Directors today elected Joseph R. Swedish and Frederick H. Waddell to Board​

* IBM says ‍IBM Board now has a total of 15 members​

* IBM - ‍Joseph R. Swedish is Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Anthem​

* IBM - ‍Frederick H. Waddell is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Northern Trust Corporation​