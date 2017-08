July 25 (Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp

* IBM - expects 2017 pre-tax retirement-related plan cost to be about $2.9 billion, an increase of about $900 million compared to 2016 - SEC filing‍​

* IBM - within total retirement-related plan cost, operating retirement-related plan cost is expected to be about $1.4 billion for 2017