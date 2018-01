Jan 11 (Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp :

* IBM - MARTIN J. SCHROETER, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO, TO TAKE A NEW ROLE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, GLOBAL MARKETS, EFFECTIVE JAN 11, 2018

* IBM - ‍JAMES KAVANAUGH WILL BECOME SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JANUARY 11, 2018 - SEC FILING​ Source text (bit.ly/2CTe1YC) Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)