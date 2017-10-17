BRIEF-IBM reports 2017 third-quarter results

Oct 17 (Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp

* IBM reports 2017 third-quarter results

* Q3 revenue $19.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $18.6 billion

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP operating earnings per share at least $13.80

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share at least $11.95

* IBM - qtrly ‍diluted EPS from continuing operations: GAAP of $2.92; operating (non-GAAP) of $3.30​

* IBM - ‍maintains full-year EPS and free cash flow expectations​

* IBM - qtrly strategic imperatives revenue ‍up 11 percent​

* Q3 earnings per share view $3.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* IBM - ‍third-quarter cloud revenues increased 20 percent to $4.1 billion​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $13.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* IBM - qtrly operating (non-GAAP) gross profit margin of 47.6 percent, down 0.4 pts year-over-year‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: