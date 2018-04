BRIEF-IBM Reports Q1 GAAP Earnings Per Share $1.81 From Continuing Operations

April 17 (Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp :

* IBM REPORTS 2018 FIRST-QUARTER RESULTS

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.81 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 REVENUE $19.1 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $18.84 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.42 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* IBM - MAINTAINS FULL-YEAR OPERATING (NON-GAAP) EPS AND FREE CASH FLOW EXPECTATIONS

* IBM - QTRLY OPERATING (NON-GAAP) EPS OF $2.45, UP 4 PERCENT

* IBM - QTRLY OPERATING GROSS PROFIT MARGIN 43.7 PERCENT VERSUS 49.5 PERCENT REPORTED IN Q4

* IBM - FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.1 BILLION AND NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WAS $1.7 BILLION

* IBM - COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT FY 2018 OPERATING (NON-GAAP) DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $13.80

* IBM - COMPANY EXPECTS FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $11.58

* IBM - OPERATING (NON-GAAP) PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.7 BILLION AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) NET INCOME WAS $2.3 BILLION IN QUARTER

* IBM - IBM CONTINUES TO EXPECT FY 2018 FREE CASH FLOW OF ABOUT $12 BILLION, WITH A REALIZATION RATE GREATER THAN 100 PERCENT

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $13.83 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* IBM - REPORTED GAAP AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) TAX RATES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER INCLUDE A $0.8 BILLION DISCRETE TAX BENEFIT

* IBM - STRATEGIC IMPERATIVES REVENUE OVER LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $37.7 BILLION, UP 12 PERCENT (UP 10 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY)

* IBM - TOTAL CLOUD REVENUE OVER THE LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $17.7 BILLION, UP 22 PERCENT (UP 20 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY)

* IBM - REPORTED QTRLY GAAP TAX RATE ALSO INCLUDES ADDITIONAL PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $0.1 BILLION

* IBM - Q1 ONGOING GAAP AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) TAX RATES WERE ABOUT 14 PERCENT AND ABOUT 16 PERCENT, RESPECTIVELY