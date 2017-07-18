BRIEF-IBM reports Q2 operating earnings $2.97/shr

July 18 (Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp

* IBM reports 2017 second-quarter results

* Q2 revenue $19.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $19.46 billion

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP operating earnings per share at least $13.80

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share at least $11.95

* IBM qtrly ‍diluted EPS from continuing operations: GAAP of $2.48; operating (non-GAAP) of $2.97​

* IBM - Q2 operating non-GAAP gross profit margin from continuing operations ‍47.2​ percent versus 44.5 percent in Q1

* IBM - second-quarter cloud revenues increased 15 percent (up 17 percent adjusting for currency) to $3.9 billion

* IBM - strategic imperatives revenue of $34.1 billion over trailing 12 months, up 11 percent

* IBM - maintains full-year EPS and free cash flow expectations

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $13.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* IBM's CEO says "‍continue to innovate, adding regtech capabilities to our portfolio of watson offerings"​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: