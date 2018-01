BRIEF-IBM Says Expect Revenue Growth, Margin Stabilization In 2018 - Conf Call

Jan 18 (Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp :

* IBM SAYS AS WE ENTER 2018, PROJECTED SERVICES REVENUE FROM CURRENT BACKLOG POINTS TO IMPROVED SERVICES REVENUE TRAJECTORY IN 2018 VERSUS 2017 - CONF CALL

* IBM SAYS “CONTINUE TO MAKE PROGRESS IN EMERGING AREAS LIKE BLOCKCHAIN” - CONF CALL

* IBM-FOR US, BLOCKCHAIN IS A SET OF TECHNOLOGIES THAT ALLOW CLIENTS TO SIMPLIFY COMPLEX, END-TO-END PROCESSES IN A WAY THAT COULDN‘T HAVE BEEN DONE BEFORE

* IBM SAYS EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH AND MARGIN STABILIZATION IN 2018 - CONF CALL

* IBM SAYS IN 2018, WE‘LL MAINTAIN A HIGH LEVEL OF INVESTMENT- CONF CALL

* IBM SAYS “TAX REFORM PROVIDES ADDITIONAL FLEXIBILITY OVER THE LONGER TERM”- CONF CALL

* IBM - TAX REFORM TRANSLATES TO ONGOING OPERATING RATE FOR 2018 OF 16%, PLUS OR MINUS 2 POINTS, WHICH IS A 4-POINT HEADWIND YEAR-TO-YEAR- CONF CALL

* IBM SAYS THERE ARE 2 ACCOUNTING CHANGES THAT WILL BE EFFECTIVE IN 2018- CONF CALL

* IBM SAYS EXPECT TO DELIVER OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $13.80 IN 2018 - CONF CALL

* IBM SAYS EXPECT TO DELIVER BETWEEN 17% AND 18% OF THE FULL YEAR EXPECTATION OF AT LEAST $13.80 IN THE FIRST QUARTER - CONF CALL

* IBM SAYS EXPECT FREE CASH FLOW OF ABOUT $12 BILLION IN 2018- CONF CALL

* IBM SAYS ANTICIPATE A POTENTIAL TAX DISCRETE BENEFIT IN FIRST QUARTER- CONF CALL