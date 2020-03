March 5 (Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp :

* IBM - SUSPENDING ALL DOMESTIC TRAVEL FOR INTERNAL MEETINGS, AND FOR PARTICIPATION IN ALL EXTERNAL EVENTS WITH MORE THAN 1000 ATTENDEES

* IBM - WITHDRAWING ITS ATTENDANCE IN THE HIMSS HEALTH CARE CONFERENCE IN ORLANDO NEXT WEEK

* IBM - ALL INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL WILL BE SHARPLY CURTAILED TO ONLY BUSINESS-CRITICAL SITUATIONS WHEN VIRTUAL METHODS ARE INSUFFICIENT