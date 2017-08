July 17 (Reuters) - Ibraco Bhd:

* Unit Ibraco Construction received and accepted the letter of acceptance from Jabatan Kerja Raya, Kuching, Sarawak

* Contract amount for project is 302.6 million rgt

* Deal to construct and complete new airport at Mukah, Sarawak

* Project expected to contribute positively to earnings of Ibraco for duration of project