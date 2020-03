BRIEF-Ibstock Cancels 2019 Final Dividend Payment, Withdraws Previous Market Guidance

March 24 (Reuters) - Ibstock PLC:

* IBSTOCK PLC - COVID-19 UPDATE

* IBSTOCK PLC - GROUP HAS DECIDED TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND PRODUCTION AT OUR MANUFACTURING FACILITIES

* IBSTOCK PLC - IT IS APPROPRIATE TO CANCEL 2019 FINAL DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 6.5 PENCE PER ORDINARY SHARE

* IBSTOCK PLC - TAKEN A NUMBER OF ACTIONS TO REDUCE OPERATING COSTS ACROSS GROUP AND WILL DEFER NON-ESSENTIAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURE

* IBSTOCK PLC - ALL PREVIOUS MARKET GUIDANCE IS NOW BEING WITHDRAWN

* IBSTOCK PLC - ATLAS CLAY BRICK MANUFACTURING FACILITY PROJECT HAS BEEN PUT ON HOLD