April 6 (Reuters) - Ibstock PLC:

* IBSTOCK PLC - EXPECTS TO FURLOUGH A SIGNIFICANT PROPORTION OF COLLEAGUES DURING PRODUCTION SHUT DOWN PERIOD

* IBSTOCK PLC - ENTIRE BOARD AND EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM HAVE TAKEN A VOLUNTARY 20% SALARY REDUCTION FOR A THREE-MONTH PERIOD COMMENCING 1 APRIL

* IBSTOCK PLC - DIRECTORS WILL NOT BE RECOMMENDING PAYMENT OF FINAL DIVIDEND AS ANNOUNCED WITH PRELIMINARY RESULTS

* IBSTOCK PLC - NO FINAL DIVIDEND WILL BE PAID Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: