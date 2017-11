Nov 14 (Reuters) - IC GROUP A/S:

* Q1 2017/18 REVENUE DKK ‍810​ MILLION (REUTERS POLL: DKK 840 MILLION)

* Q1 2017/18 OPERATING PROFIT DKK ‍140​ MILLION (REUTERS POLL: DKK 124 MILLION)

* ‍INVESTMENTS FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017/18 ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN REGION OF 3-4% OF ANNUAL REVENUE​

* ‍UNCHANGED OUTLOOK FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017/18​

* IN 2017/18 ‍EXPECTS TO REALIZE MINOR REVENUE REDUCTION COMPARED TO FY 2016/17 AND EBIT MARGIN OF APPROX. 5%​