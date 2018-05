May 3 (Reuters) - IC GROUP A/S:

* REG-INTERIM REPORT FOR THE PERIOD 1 JULY 2017 TO 31 MARCH 2018

* GROUP’S EXPECTATIONS FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017/18 ARE UNCHANGED

* INVESTMENTS FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017/18 ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN REGION OF 2-3% OF ANNUAL REVENUE.

* Q3 2017/18 REVENUE DKK 687 MILLION VERSUS DKK 739 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 2017/18 OPERATING PROFIT DKK 49 MILLION VERSUS DKK 48 MILLION YEAR AGO