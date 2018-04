BRIEF-IC Group: Upward Revision Of Earnings Forecast For FY 2017/18

April 24 (Reuters) - IC Group A/S:

* REG-IC GROUP ANNOUNCES UPWARD REVISION OF EARNINGS FORECAST FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2017/18

* INVESTMENTS FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017/18 ARE EXPECTED TO AMOUNT TO APPROXIMATELY 2-3% OF ANNUAL REVENUE (PREVIOUSLY “3-4%”)

* EBIT MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY 6% (PREVIOUSLY “APPROXIMATELY 5%”)

* GROUP STILL EXPECTS TO REALIZE A MINOR REVENUE REDUCTION COMPARED TO FINANCIAL YEAR 2016/17.

* ALL OTHER PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED EXPECTATIONS FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017/18 REMAIN UNCHANGED

* ALL OTHER PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED EXPECTATIONS FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017/18 REMAIN UNCHANGED. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)