BRIEF-IC Potash Corp shareholders approve settlement
#Market News
October 13, 2017 / 11:38 AM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-IC Potash Corp shareholders approve settlement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - IC Potash Corp

* IC Potash Corp shareholders approve settlement

* IC Potash Corp - ‍company anticipates closing by October 16, 2017​

* IC Potash Corp - ‍ approved special resolution authorizing transfer all of issued and outstanding shares of Intercontinental Potash back to ICP(USA)​

* IC Potash Corp - ‍ authorizing transfer all of issued and outstanding common shares in return for up to US$15 million

* IC Potash Corp - ‍ settlement resolution was approved by 99.54 pct of 119.9 million votes cast by company voting shareholders​

* IC Potash Corp - ‍ company voting shareholders also approved resolutions to re-approve stock option plan of company​

* IC Potash Corp - ‍company has confirmed that no shareholders exercised dissent rights in connection with settlement resolution​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

