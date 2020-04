BRIEF-ICA Gruppen: March Sales Up 11.1% Y/Y

April 8 (Reuters) - ICA Gruppen AB:

* SWEDISH ICA STORES - MARCH SALES FIGURES

* SALES IN ICA STORES INCREASED BY 11.1% IN MARCH 2020 COMPARED WITH CORRESPONDING MONTH LAST YEAR

* SALES IN LIKE-FOR-LIKE STORES INCREASED BY 10.8% COMPARED TO LAST YEAR.

* IN MARCH 2020, SALES IN ICA STORES TOTALLED SEK 11,064 MILLION EXCLUDING VAT, WHICH IS AN INCREASE OF 11.1% COMPARED WITH SAME MONTH IN PREVIOUS YEAR

* SALES IN JANUARY-MARCH 2020 AMOUNTED TO SEK 30,461 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 8.2% COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS YEAR.

* HIGH SALES GROWTH IN MARCH IS LARGELY DUE TO CHANGES IN CUSTOMER BEHAVIOR IN CONNECTION WITH IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS, INCLUDING HOARDING AND A SHIFT IN SALES FROM RESTAURANTS TO GROCERY STORES

* CATEGORIES THAT HAVE SHOWN HIGHEST RATES OF GROWTH INCLUDE DRY GOODS, FROZEN FOOD, DAIRY, CHARCUTERIE, AND FRUITS & VEGETABLES

* GROWTH RATE DECREASED TOWARDS END OF MONTH TO MORE NORMAL LEVELS

* MONTHLY SALES ARE ALSO CHARACTERISED BY VERY STRONG GROWTH IN E-COMMERCE

* ICA GRUPPEN ESTIMATES CALENDAR EFFECT FOR MARCH TO BE -1.8%

* AT 31 MARCH 2020 NUMBER OF ICA STORES WAS 1,269 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)