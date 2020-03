March 31 (Reuters) - ICAD Inc:

* ICAD ANNOUNCES NEW CREDIT FACILITY WITH BRIDGE BANK, INCREASING OPERATIONAL FLEXIBILITY

* ICAD INC - ENTERED INTO A CREDIT FACILITY WITH BRIDGE BANK, A DIVISION OF WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK, EFFECTIVE MARCH 30, 2020

* ICAD INC - ENTERED INTO A CREDIT FACILITY WITH BRIDGE BANK, A DIVISION OF WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK, EFFECTIVE MARCH 30, 2020

* ICAD INC - NEW CREDIT FACILITY CONSISTS OF A $7 MILLION TERM LOAN AND A $5 MILLION REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT