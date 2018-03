March 14 (Reuters) - ICADE SA:

* ‍ICADE PROMOTION AND REI HABITAT SIGNED A CO-DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT FOR WOOD-BASED CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS

* PROJECTS TO BE CARRIED OVER NEXT FEW YEARS IN PARIS REGION AND MAJOR FRENCH CITIES​

* PROJECTS AIM AT ‍COMPLETING 200,000 SQ.M OF MIXED WOOD AND CONCRETE BUILDINGS IN FRANCE IN NEXT FEW YEARS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)