Oct 20 (Reuters) - ICADE SA:

* CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT END SEPT EUR ‍​1.15 BILLION VERSUS EUR 0.99 BILLION YEAR AGO

* CONFIRMS 2017 OUTLOOK FOR NET CURRENT CASH FLOW PER SHARE: GROWTH OF AROUND 7%‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2imWpir Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)