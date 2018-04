April 25 (Reuters) - ICADE SA:

* NARROWING OF PROPOSED INDICATIVE MERGER RATIO RANGE AS PART OF PLANNED MERGER OF ANF IMMOBILIER INTO ICADE

* NARROWING OF INDICATIVE MERGER RATIO RANGE TO 0.26 AND 0.28 ICADE SHARE FOR 1 ANF IMMOBILIER SHARE Source text: bit.ly/2HKYQXd Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)