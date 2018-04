BRIEF-Icahn & Deason Provide Four-Part Plan To Increase Xerox Shareholder Value

April 17 (Reuters) - Carl Icahn And Darwin Deason:

* CARL ICAHN AND DARWIN DEASON RELEASE OPEN LETTER AND PRESENTATION TO XEROX SHAREHOLDERS

* ICAHN & DEASON - PROVIDE FOUR-PART PLAN TO INCREASE XEROX SHAREHOLDER VALUE

* CARL ICAHN & DARWIN DEASON SAY FOUR-PART PLAN FOR XEROX INCLUDES PROPOSAL TO RE-EVALUATE ASIA-PACIFIC MARKET WITH A “STRONGER MANAGEMENT TEAM”

* ICAHN & DEASON - FOUR-PART PLAN FOR XEROX INCLUDES PROPOSAL TO DRIVE BOTTOM-LINE COST SAVINGS THROUGH NETWORK CONSOLIDATION AND CHANNEL OPTIMIZATION

* CARL ICAHN & DARWIN DEASON SAY FOUR-PART PLAN FOR XEROX INCLUDES PROPOSAL TO MONETIZE “UNTAPPED INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY”

* ICAHN AND DEASON SAYS FOUR-PART PLAN FOR XEROX INCLUDES PROPOSAL TO “UNLOCK GROWTH THROUGH NEW ADJACENT SERVICES AND PARTNERSHIPS”

* ICAHN & DEASON - “BELIEVE OUR PLAN COULD CREATE TOTAL VALUE OF $54 TO $64 PER SHARE” COMPARED TO ABOUT $28 PER SHARE IN THE PROPOSED FUJI TRANSACTION

* CARL ICAHN & DARWIN DEASON SAY XEROX CAN DRIVE COST SAVINGS BY OPTIMIZING ITS WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY, GLOBAL IMAGING SYSTEMS

* CARL ICAHN & DARWIN DEASON SAY XEROX CAN ADD ANOTHER "POTENTIALLY SIGNIFICANT" REVENUE STREAM BY MONETIZING ITS PALO ALTO RESEARCH CENTER Source text (bit.ly/2qE6UiF) Further company coverage: