BRIEF-Icahn Enterprises Announces Definitive Agreement To Sell Tropicana Entertainment Inc. For $1.85 Billion

April 16 (Reuters) - Icahn Enterprises LP:

* ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P. ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT INC. FOR $1.85 BILLION

* ICAHN ENTERPRISES LP - DEAL FOR AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $1.85 BILLION

* ICAHN ENTERPRISES - TRANSACTION DOES NOT INCLUDE TROPICANA’S ARUBA ASSETS, WHICH WILL BE DISPOSED OF AS A CONDITION TO CLOSING

* ICAHN ENTERPRISES - TROPICANA ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL TROPICANA’S REAL ESTATE TO GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES

* ICAHN ENTERPRISES LP - TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITION

* ICAHN ENTERPRISES - AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION WILL BE INCREASED BY AMOUNT OF NET PROCEEDS RECEIVED IN CONNECTION WITH ARUBA DISPOSITION