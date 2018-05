May 3 (Reuters) - Icahn Enterprises LP:

* ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $5.4 BILLION

* BOARD APPROVES QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION OF $1.75 PER DEPOSITARY UNIT

* Q1 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO ICAHN ENTERPRISES WAS $0.77 PER DEPOSITARY UNIT

* QTRLY REVENUE $5,445 MILLION VERSUS $4,667 MILLION