BRIEF-ICBC Chairman: Expect To Keep Bad Loan Provision Coverage Ratio Stable

March 27 (Reuters) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China :

* INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA PRESIDENT GU SHU: EXPECT ASSET QUALITY TO CONTINUE TO IMPROVE

* INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA CHAIRMAN YI HUIMAN: MERGER OF BANKING AND INSURANCE REGULATORS BENEFITS THE DEVELOPMENT OF THE BANKING SECTOR

* ICBC CHAIRMAN SAYS ICBC DISPOSED 600 BILLION YUAN IN BAD LOANS OVER LAST 3 YEARS

* ICBC CHAIRMAN: EXPECT TO KEEP BAD LOAN PROVISION COVERAGE RATIO STABLE